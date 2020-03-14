The University of South Alabama has closed all of their residence halls until all on-campus classes resume amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The announcement was made Saturday.
"In response to the serious public health threat from the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the University of South Alabama residence halls are closed until on-campus classes resume.
All students should vacate their residence hall rooms as soon as possible, but no later than Monday, March 16 at 5:00 p.m.
If you need to retrieve any necessary belongings from your room, please do so by Monday, March 16 at 5:00 p.m.
If you have extenuating circumstances and are not able to vacate or retrieve necessary belongings by the March 16 deadline and you need to request an extension, please email housing@southalabama.edu as soon as possible. Extensions will be reviewed on an individual basis. Staff will be monitoring email throughout the next few days, including this weekend.
If you have questions regarding vacating the residence halls, please contact us at housing@southalabama.edu.
Continue to check your email and the University website, https://www.southalabama.edu/coronavirus/ for ongoing updates.
Housing will also provide an update via email when students can return to the residence halls.
Should you have any questions or concerns about this process please contact housing@southalabama.edu.
Sincerely,
USA Housing"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.