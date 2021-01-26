MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- In both Mobile and Baldwin counties it has been hard to plan vaccination events in advance, like the one at the Alabama Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, because they simply do not know when a shipment will come until just before it arrives.

Weekly shipments of vaccine to the area are not anywhere close to enough to meet demand.

“We did not receive an allotment of first dose vaccine last week, we are not going to receive an allotment of first dose vaccine this week,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

Despite the critical vaccine shortage, the Mobile County Health Department is holding a first dose clinic Wednesday at the Alabama Cruise Terminal. They expect to vaccinate about 800 to 900 people on a first come first serve basis.

Availability for first doses beyond the event is unclear.

“We have not been finding out until late on Friday afternoon whether we will get vaccine allotment for the next week,” Dr. Murphree said.

The struggle is also being felt across the bay.

“It is definitely a roller coaster, I will say that’s a fair assessment,” said Jenny Kilpatrick with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “We’re just doing our best to plan as best we can and hope that the vaccine follows.”

At the Daphne Civic Center clinic Tuesday, more than 900 got the needle prick they have been waiting for.

Thursday’s clinic at the site is already to capacity and will not accept anyone else.

Next week, the Daphne location will close and move 30 miles south to OWA.

“We feel that will be a good opportunity to give people more access in different parts of the county,” Kilpatrick said.

The OWA vaccine clinic will operate February 2nd and 4th, but it could be extended if more doses arrive. They hope to vaccinate about a thousand people each day between 9am and 3pm.

“It’s going to be a drive thru only,” Kilpatrick said. “We will not have registration cards, we will not have appointments. It will be strictly first come first serve.”

MCHD plans to hold a vaccine clinic on Friday at the cruise terminal, but that is only for people who need to get their second dose.

A reminder, to get a shot you need to be 75 or older, a first responder or healthcare worker.