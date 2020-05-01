MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama is making plans to reopen its campus and resume in-person classes and residential student living for the Fall 2020 semester, USA President Tony Waldrop announced today.

The university, which transitioned to limited on-campus operations and online instruction in March and will continue online classes through the summer, has formed a task force dedicated to working through the many logistical issues associated with reopening campus, according to a news release.

“The most important step in reopening is to ensure that we can conduct classes and activities in a safe manner,” said Waldrop for the news release. “There is always the possibility that the evolving health risks or other circumstances associated with COVID-19 may require that we change our plans, but we are laying the groundwork for reopening.”

The University task force includes nine subcommittees, which will examine issues ranging from health and safety to academics, athletics and finance. The at-large committee expects recommendations back in the next few weeks so it can make decisions on how to proceed with reopening.

“We cannot immediately go back to how we operated before the pandemic, so we’ll work to determine reasonable and responsible guidelines for moving forward,” Waldrop said. “I’m very much looking forward to welcoming our faculty, staff and students back to campus this fall.”

The University of South Alabama also announced plans for an online, virtual commencement ceremony for its May 2020 graduating class. The ceremony will be broadcast at 11 a.m. CDT on Saturday, May 9.