MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Mobile and Baldwin counties are set to get about 10,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine when it is available, before eventually getting more in later stages of release.

Infirmary Health said they are getting about 5,000 doses of the yet to be approved Pfizer vaccine which is about half of what will be available in the first round in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Springhill Medical Center will get about 1,000. USA Health will get about 3,000. Providence Hospital says they will get the vaccine, but did not release the amount they were allotted.

Pfizer looks to get the greenlight for their vaccine on Thursday when the FDA will vote.

“There are 15 hospitals in the state that will receive that first dose, but it’s not as many doses as we had been told three weeks ago,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

Infirmary Health said vaccinations are expected to start at their three hospitals as early as next December 16th with a goal to give out about 50 to 75 shots a day.

Healthcare workers and long-term care residents will be offered the vaccine first.

“I think most of our frontline healthcare workers are eager to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Daren Scroggie with Infirmary Health. “If anything they’re like I’d like to get it, but I want to make sure that people who really need it get it and you need to reassure them they’re one of the people who really need it.”

Widespread availability is not expected until the Spring, but health officials may have an uphill battle getting people to get one, especially minorities. A study out last month shows hesitancy in Black and Latino communities.

“The idea is not that it would necessarily protect one individual from an infection, but decrease the transmission so that if one person gets infected they’re not able to infect two or three or four other people,” Dr. Scroggie said.

Hospitals expect to scale up vaccine distribution as they get more doses.

Another vaccine candidate from Moderna is expected to be voted on next week.