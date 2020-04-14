SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) -- A Spanish Fort woman was arrested Monday night and charged with hosting an open house party attended by juveniles and young adults, some of whom were also arrested and charged with drug offenses, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

This comes during the global COVID-19 pandemic and while Alabama remains under a statewide stay-at-home order.

Jail records in Baldwin County show Kimberly Frances Manly-Cometti, 52, was released Tuesday morning on $1,000 bond on the misdemeanor open house party charge.

Deputies tell FOX10 News they responded to her Cometti Lane home in Spanish Fort after having received complaints over multiple nights that the residence had become a gathering place for young people who were partying.

About eight or nine juveniles and young adults were at the premises Monday night, deputies said. Five were arrested on drug charges. They were two 18-year-olds, a 20-year-old and two juveniles.

Deputies warned that hosting a party and allowing people to commit illegal acts and then leave is an enormous liability at any time. It's more concerning at a time such as the current pandemic, they said.