With so many struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic, Spire says it is partnering with United Way to help, committing up to $500,000 in matching gifts through its DollarHelp program.

The utility company says the gift complements a more comprehensive approach aimed at providing relief for customers, which began with a suspension of late fees and disconnections through May as well as a temporary refining of programs designed to help customers with limited incomes.

“With these new challenges, come new opportunities – new opportunities to help and engage with our customers on an even deeper level,” said Suzanne Sitherwood, Spire CEO, for a news release.

Spire created the DollarHelp program in 1982, as part of the company’s commitment to providing resources for limited income customers in the communities it serves. Now managed through the United Way, DollarHelp allows Spire customers to donate $1, monthly, to help other customers in need of assistance with their natural gas bills.

Beginning on April 16, Spire will match the expected first-year contributions of new and increased pledges, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000.

“We live and work in the communities we serve,” said Christopher Gagliano, vice president of customer experience for Spire, for the news release. “These are uncertain times for everyone, but when our communities are down, we lift each other up. That’s what DollarHelp is all about.”

To sign up to give to DollarHelp, people can log into their Spire online accounts at MyAccount.SpireEnergy.com or call Spire’s customer service team at 800-292-4008. Individuals can also make a one-time contribution without being a Spire customer.

For those affected by the pandemic and in need of financial assistance to pay their natural gas bills, visit SpireEnergy.com/relief or call customer service at 800-292-4008. For more information on DollarHelp, visit SpireEnergy.com/DollarHelp.