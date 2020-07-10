MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In reaction to the announcement by the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) that the conference will suspend all fall 2020 sports and championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spring Hill College has stated that the school is not ready at this time to make a final decision on its entire fall sports schedules.

“As an affiliate member of the Gulf South Conference (GSC) for men and women’s soccer and women’s golf, we will also continue to evaluate the ability to compete in those sports this fall,” said Joe Niland, Athletic Director for the College. The GSC has yet to make an announcement on fall sports competition.

“We will have to evaluate,” said E. Joseph Lee II, PhD, President of the College. “We are allowed to play – we can even play conference opponents in the SIAC but nothing will be sanctioned. We will wait to see the GSC mandate before making any final decisions on fall sports.”

SHC is a full NCAA Division II member of the SIAC in the fall season sports of women’s court volleyball, men and women’s cross country and men’s golf. Winter and spring sports schedules are not affected by this announcement nor are the enhanced club sports of men and women’s bowling and eSports.

