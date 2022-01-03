MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Spring Hill College said masks will be required indoors due to the increase in COVID cases in the area.
The administration said face coverings are mandatory for meetings, indoor activities or in offices and in all campus dining areas and the cafeteria.
Masks are still required for St. Joseph Chapel and Sodality Chapel. This applies not only to Mass or worship services but for weddings and special events as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.