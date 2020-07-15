MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – There is a growing COVID-19 case count in Alabama and doctors are feeling it. Nearly three dozen hospitals in the state are reporting limited or no ICU space, including at least one locally.

“This past week and this week is as busy as we have ever been with it,” said Jeffery St. Clair, President and CEO of Springhill Medical Center.

With more than 18,000 new cases in Alabama in just the last two weeks, the man in charge of Springhill Medical Center said their ICU is packed.

“We have 28 critical care beds, this past weekend we had 41 critical care patients so we had to use surge areas that are designated in the hospital to take care of our critical care patients,” St. Clair said.

Springhill Medical Center said with more people getting checked in there is some good news, the percentage of patients needing to go to the ICU wing is dropping, but with more people infected ICU’s are still busier today than a few months ago.

“You don’t want to be in any hospital as a COVID patient and if you put that mask on and the people around you put that mask on when you can’t socially distance you are greatly reducing your chances of coming to the hospital with coronavirus,” St. Clair said.

Springhill Medical Center said they are not the only hospital in the area stretched thin.

St. Clair says Mobile Infirmary, Providence and University hospitals are all dealing with the same problem.

“We see all each other’s numbers every morning and their systems are just as stressed as our,” he said.

Springhill Medical Center said most of their patients testing positive are 21 to 49 years old which leads to better outcomes and recovery.