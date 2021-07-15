MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Springhill Medical Center announced Thursday it has suspended hospital visitation due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the Mobile area.
The hospital said the policy is in place until further notice.
Springhill will allow some visitors inside the hospital for special circumstances with prior authorization.
The birthing center will continue to allow significant others and grandparents to visit, but the hospital said no more than two visitors will be allowed at a time.
According to CDC guidelines, masks are still required to be worn by visitors in all hospitals.
