MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Springhill Medical Center say they have tested 36 individuals for COVID-19 and so far two test results have come back negative. Officials say they are awaiting the other results.
The hospital says they have a limited number of testing kits and will utilize them when patients meet CDC-specific criteria for testing.
Officials also said patients presenting with symptoms associated with the Coronavirus are being treated in a separate area.
"Patients presenting with symptoms associated with the Coronavirus are being triaged in a tent outside of the ER before entering the hospital to prevent possible spread to other patients or employees inside the hospital," said Springhill Medical Center Director of Marketing Marian R. Faulk. "It’s important to note that hospitals in the state of Alabama are not allowing any visitors at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.