MOBILE, Ala. --Beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, Springhill Medical Center is restricting hospital visitors as COVID-19 cases surge again in our region.

The only exceptions being compassion care, parents or guardians of minors, and obstetrics.

Their visitor policy is subject to change based on the prevalence of disease in our community.

There are limited special circumstance exceptions to this policy that may be considered with advance coordination with their clinical care team.

For patients who need assistance contacting their family and friends via Skype or Facetime, Springhill will continue to offer help in this area.