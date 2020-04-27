MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Alabama health officials quickly denied a public records request Monday from FOX10 News related to outbreaks at the state’s nursing homes.

FOX10 News made the request after Mobile County and state health officials last week refused to reveal the facilities without citing statutory authority.

Dana Billingsley, the assistant general counsel for the Alabama Department of Public Health, cited a state law and two departmental policies.

The statute in question mandates certain individuals, such as nursing home and hospital administrators, to report infectious diseases to the state Health Department.

“All medical and statistical information and reports required by this article shall be confidential and shall not be subject to the inspection, subpoena, or admission into evidence in any court, except proceedings brought under this article to compel the examination, testing, commitment or quarantine of any person or upon the written consent of the patient, or if the patient is a minor, his parent or legal guardian,” the law states.

In addition, Billingsley told FOX10 News, a department policy precludes the release of similar information pertaining to assisted living facilities. A second rule keeps secret certain other information except when ordered by judge in proceedings affecting the facility’s license.

Nursing homes have been a hotbed for coronavirus outbreaks because of the fragility of their residents. More than 10 percent of Alabama’s 6,539 confirmed cases have been long-term care facilities’ residents, employees or visitors.

The Mobile County Health Department is investigating outbreaks at six nursing homes, including Crowne Health Care of Mobile on Navco Road, which appears to have the worst outbreak with almost 100 cases.

“We are very concerned about additional clusters in congregant settings like long-term care facilities, we’ll be continuing to keep a close eye, because once COVID gets into, you know, a nursing home, or an assisted living or a senior citizens apartment complex, it’s very difficult to control spread once it gets in,” Mobile County epidemiologist Rendi Murphree said at a briefing Monday.

Tommy James, an attorney with experience tangling with state agencies in court, told FOX10 News that the public ought to know as long as the names of specific patients are not released.

“It’s essential to have transparency with something like this going on, with the public health crisis,” he said. “It’s for the safety of the residents. It’s for the residents’ representatives, family members, to be better informed.”

Long-term care facilities are required by law to report cases to state and federal health agencies. But James says public reporting adds another layer of protection.

“The risk here with not reporting these individual facilities where there may be corona infections or even deaths, is that if a family member for whatever reason doesn’t get notified, it needs to be in the public domain,” he said.

James said even if state law allows the Health Department to withhold the information, the governor almost certainly could waive the privilege. He said he hopes Gov. Kay Ivey takes that step, as governors in some other states have.

For James, it’s somewhat personal because his own father lives in an Alabama nursing home.

“They tell me now at the facility that right now there, fortunately, are no infections where he is,” he said. “But I mean, I would like to have that layer of protection. … I’d like it to be out there where everybody gets to consume it just to make sure that we get that (official) notification.”