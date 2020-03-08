Cruise ship with thousands aboard in limbo off the California coast as it awaits coronavirus results

A cruise ship in limbo off the California coast with thousands aboard will find out its fate Friday, when officials get results from dozens of coronavirus tests.

 Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The U.S. State Department is urging people, especially those with underlying health conditions, to avoid going on cruise ships.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 on cruises.

Many countries have implemented strict screening procedures to curb the spread of the virus. Some have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking. In other cases, authorities have allowed passengers on shore, but they are limited to quarantined areas.

Those with trips already booked should contact their cruise line for further information.

