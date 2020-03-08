MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The U.S. State Department is urging people, especially those with underlying health conditions, to avoid going on cruise ships.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is an increased risk of infection of COVID-19 on cruises.
Many countries have implemented strict screening procedures to curb the spread of the virus. Some have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking. In other cases, authorities have allowed passengers on shore, but they are limited to quarantined areas.
U.S. citizens, especially with underlying conditions, should not travel by cruise ship. #CDC notes increased risk of #COVID19 on cruises. Many countries have implemented screening procedures, denied port entry rights to ships and prevented disembarking. https://t.co/jh93gZTkpC pic.twitter.com/jI6S0UceVg— Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) March 8, 2020
Those with trips already booked should contact their cruise line for further information.
