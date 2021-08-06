Alabama’s top doctor addressed reporters Friday with a series of dire coronavirus statistics and a heighted sense of urgency to take the steps health experts say could blunt the crisis – masking and vaccinations.

But Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris acknowledged both have become political hot buttons in the state with the nation’s lowest share of fully vaccinated people. He steered clear of saying either should be mandatory.

“Around the country, everybody’s, you know, really tired of this whole situation,” he said. “I think the appetite for restrictions and mandates, you know, is not the same as it was a year ago, and we recognize that reality.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has steadfastly rebuffed calls from some to reimpose some of the mandates and restrictions that she lifted earlier this year. Her spokeswoman, Gina Maiola, told FOX10 News that the governor continues to push voluntary vaccinations.

“We have a vaccine that works,” she wrote. “Governor Ivey is continuing to drive that message and is encouraging Alabamians to talk to their own doctors about the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Dr. Bert Eichold, Mobile County’s health officer, poured cold water on the idea of COVID-related shutdowns. “That time has passed,” he said in a statement.

Harris said hospitals are better prepared than they were at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020.

“The most important thing is that we’re just in a different situation with respect to what our options are,” he said. “You know, our hospitals, you know, are in a much better place with regard not just to the experience with treating the disease both in terms of their supply, their materiel, their ability to handle larger numbers of patients.”

But Harris said hospitals are stressed. He noted that the state’s intensive care units are down to 7 percent capacity. He said hospitals are able to adjust that capacity by converting regular beds. In an extreme case, he added, they can get waivers from the state to allow non-clinical parts of the hospital to be used to house patients.

But that figure is an indication of quickly the hospitals have filled – and the Mobile area has been hit the hardest.

The number of COVID-19 patients in southwest Alabama hospitals is well beyond the previous peak in January. Alabama has not set a record statewide, but it is rapidly heading in that direction. On Thursday, the number of hospitalized hit 1,848, up from 204 on July. 1.

“The slope of that curve, it’s really increasing at a rapid pace,” he said. “And if you’ve seen the graph on the dashboard, you can tell, it’s almost vertical at this point. So, yeah, I’d say we’re very concerned about it.”

The number of cases is growing by thousands each day, Harris said.

“It’s more than 10 times higher than what we were seeing in the beginning of July,” he said.

Harris did take heart in recent vaccination trends. The number people getting at least on shot recently passed 2 million, and Alabama has been delivering an average of more than 10,000 shots a day over the past week. That’s the fastest clip since mid-May.

“We also have a way to prevent this,” Harris said. “We have three very safe and effective vaccines that can, you know, reduce your chances of getting this by 95 percent.”

Still, Harris acknowledged that vaccines are more of a long-term solution.

“If you go get vaccinated today, and we certainly hope you do, it’s gonna be five to six weeks before you can be fully protected,” he said.

He added: “We’re not likely to see a large benefit from those vaccines today for more than a month away. That’s why time really is of the essence.”

Harris addressed a number of other issues:

Breakthrough infections. Alabama continues to see very few fully vaccinated people contracting the virus. Just 26 have died, Harris said. He said overall, the number is 6,427. That would mean the vaccines are more than 99.5 percent effect, although he acknowledged that the state undoubtedly is undercounting.

“There probably are more breakthrough cases we don’t know,” he said. “But again, it just more than likely it’s because people aren’t getting sick enough to come to attention.”

Moving target on “herd immunity.” Harris declined to specify how many people need to be vaccinated before the state can achieve so-called herd immunity. “The goalposts keep moving when you get a different variant,” he said. “When you get a more transmissible variant, the percentage you need to reach herd immunity getas a whole lot higher than it was, you know three months ago or six months ago. … I don’t have a number. We just need everybody to go as quickly as possible.”

Wasted vaccine. After a large number of Pfizer doses expired at the end of July, Alabama now has had to throw away 65,511 spoiled doses

“That’s extremely unfortunate when we have such a low vaccination rate,” Harris said. And, of course, there’s so many people in the world that don’t have access to vaccine. So, that’s really a shame.”

Improved treatments. Harris said deaths have remained low because new infections disproportionately are occurring in unvaccinated younger people who are more likely to survive. But he said doctors and hospitals also have learned a great deal over the last year and a half.

“They certainly are doing a much better job of knowing how to handle these people,” he said. “We do have, you know, a lot more knowledge about specific treatments.”