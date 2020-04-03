Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has issued a stay-at-home order for the City of Mobile.

He also announced a curfew for the city from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning tomorrow, April 4 through April 30th.

According to Stimpson, the move was something his administration had been considering for several days but, "it's only now that we feel like we've gotten all the information we need to do this in the proper fashion."

The announcement was made on his Twitter page.