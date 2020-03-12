MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Public Health said there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris called a news conference on Thursday to say that rumors of positive tests are not true.
"We fully expect in the coming days we will find cases, but at this time we do not have one," said Dr. Harris.
He added that there are a handful of tests still being processed at the state lab that were received on Thursday.
Dr. Harris said that as soon as a case is confirmed, the state will make an announcement.
In the meantime, he is recommending that people in Alabama avoid mass gatherings of 500 people or more.
