Stocks and oil prices tumble as new coronavirus variant sends Europe into lockdown

US stocks tumbled Monday at the opening bell in New York as worries over a new variant of the coronavirus overshadowed the news of a second pandemic relief bill that was agreed in Washington late Sunday.

The Dow sank 275 points, or 0.9%, while the broader S&P 500 opened 1.2% lower. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2%.

It's a shortened week for the market, which will end trading on Thursday at 1 pm ET for the Christmas holiday. Trading volumes are lower with the holiday approaching, which means that market moves tend to be exaggerated, making Monday's selloff look more like panic selling than it really is, said Edward Moya, senior analyst at Oanda.

Even so, there's reason for investors' worries: Dozens of countries across Europe, the Middle East and the Americas have announced travel bans for the United Kingdom, where the new coronavirus variant has been identified. The variant is thought to be more infectious, which could be deliver a blow to the fragile economic recovery from the spring lockdowns around the world.

Meanwhile back in America, Washington agreed on a $900 billion stimulus package, including enhanced jobless benefits and direct payments.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the deal on Monday before it goes to the Senate.

Getting another stimulus deal was a top priority for investors over the past months, but now that it's here, the good news are overshadowed by the new virus developments.

The market is reflecting dynamics from earlier in the year, with companies benefiting from the stay-at-home economy, such as Zoom, performing better than those reliant on the return to pre-pandemic conditions.