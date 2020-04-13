MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Stimpson said big box stores and grocery stores could soon be limited to 10% capacity.

The idea is still being discussed by a unified command group of Stimpson, County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, and Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold.

The mayor said if the group decides to reduce store capacity to 10%, the order would be signed by Dr. Eichold and would be in place for the entire county, not just stores in Mobile city limits.

Currently in Mobile, big box stores are limited to 20% capacity and grocery stores are at 40%.

Mayor Stimpson said the unified command group will address other issues in the city and the county.

"We will jointly make recommendations as we move forward on probably every issue," Stimpson said.

