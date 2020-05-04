We hear a lot about fever as one of the symptoms of COVID-19, but health officials say there are some unusual ones as well.
For instance, have you ever heard of "COVID-toe?"
They are purple or pink colored swellings or lesions that can appear around the tips of toes and even fingertips.
Dermatologists say they are painful and most often seen in children and young people, sometimes before any other symptoms appear.
It could be the result of the persons immune response to the virus.
Dr. Fred Bodie, a dermatologist with USA Health, said, "If that response gets overactive, it can create what we call vasculitis in the small blood vessels of the fingers and toes. That's inflammation in the lining of those blood vessels. I think part of that is what's going inside of the lungs. There's all kind of inflammation."
Health experts say they usually heal without leaving marks, and Dr. Bodie says he's not aware of any cases in Mobile.
However, he said, if you do see this, call your doctor to set up an appointment to test for the virus.
Doctors have also reported some other unusual symptoms of people with the virus, like loss of smell, dizziness, even blood clotting.
