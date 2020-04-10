MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The coronavirus is forcing many people to stay inside throughout Southern Alabama, while that is not what everyone would like there is at least one thing that may benefit from all of us staying home: The Census.

“This is one of the most productive things you can do for your community and for the State of Alabama,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

It happens just once every decade, the counting of every person in the country.

The responses or lack of responses during this pandemic could have lasting impacts.

“This census will dictate to the State of Alabama and its citizens what will occur from the standpoint of funding for schools, not only schools, but healthcare, highway infrastructure,” said Kenneth Boswell with the Alabama Counts Committee.

When you fill out the Census form online, by phone or mail, you will be asked a series of questions like where you lived as of April 1st.

So far, just 47% of Alabamians have filled out the form. In Mobile County, the number even lower, just 45% of people have taken the Census. In Baldwin County only 41% have.

“The government needs so they could actually make sure that the dollars continue to flow into our state and make sure that we continue the quality of life that we're used to,” Boswell said.

Taking part in the census is required by law.

During the last Census in 2010 only 72% of people participated. They are hoping more will do it this time.

“Please don’t let it sit on your desk any longer go ahead and fill that out so we can make sure that we are all counted,” Stimpson said.

If you need help, the Census Bureau has some helpful tips here.