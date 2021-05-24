A new report shows that with just a couple of changes, schools significantly lowered COVID-19 cases.

Elementary schools which improved ventilation and mandated face masks for staff had much lower COVID-19 cases than other schools.

A study conducted by the CDC looked at kindergarten through fifth grade schools in Georgia. It found the schools which took the measures showed 37 percent lower cases compared to those who didn't.

The study noted that installing air filtration systems could be expensive for many school districts, but it says even opening windows or using fans lowered cases by 35 percent.