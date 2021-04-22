There's some promising news regarding COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy.

One of the largest reports on the matter provides further evidence that the vaccine is safe for pregnant woman.

A study's preliminary results were based on reports from over 35,000 expectant mothers in the U.S. Researchers found rates of miscarriage, premature birth and other complications were all comparable to those seen in studies before the pandemic.

The women tested received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Health officials say pregnant women who become infected with the virus face higher risks of complications.