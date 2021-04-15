It turns out that middle empty seat on airplanes offered some protection against COVID-19.

According to a new study by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, researchers found the risk of COVID-19 exposure was reduced by 23 to 57 percent when middle seats were empty on planes.

Scientists said it is important to recognize their study addresses only exposure and not transmission. Researchers say more tests are needed to determine the risk of the virus possibly being transmitted and causing illness on planes.