MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- We do it a lot without even thinking about it.
You might even be doing it right now!
But health experts say you should really stop touching your face, especially when it comes to preventing the spread of coronavirus.
Health experts say it’s one of the best ways to avoid catching the disease.
But not touching your face is easier said than done.
“I probably say 30, 40times a day I'm probably touching my face. A day? Or an hour? Probably an hour honestly. That's bad, but yes.”
A study from 2015 revealed people on average touch their face at least 23 times per hour.
“Do you think you touch your face that often? 23 times? I wouldn't think so, but I wouldn't be surprised.”
The study showed we mostly touch our eyes, nose and mouth and people we talked to admit that.
“I’m the type of person that fidgets with eyelashes and my nose.”
“I probably touch my jaw more than I do anything”
Health experts say touching those exact parts of your face is a major way viruses spread.
“With the coronavirus are you trying not to touch your face as much? Yes, but I don't think it’s working very well.”
Despite sky rocketing hand sanitizer sales, reports show good old soap and water are the best defense to keep your hands clean.
And when it comes to drying your hands paper towels trump air dryers since towels dry your hands more quickly and damp hands spread more germs than dry.
But hand sanitizer will do the trick too if that’s all you have handy.
“Have you guys been going out and getting more hand sanitizer or cleaning wipes? Yes I think I can get investment in that now as much as my wife done brought. So yeah I done pretty good.”
If you really must touch your face opt for a tissue to shield your bare hands.
While you try to avoid touching your face you should also be mindful of what else you touch like door handles, gas pumps, light switches and other things commonly touched by other people.
If you use a computer there's even a website that uses a webcam to alert you every time you touch your face.
