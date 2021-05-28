A new study finds a small percentage of athletes who had COVID-19 also have a rare heart ailment.

Last September, the Big 10 college conference required cardiac screening for athletes who tested positive for COVID-19.

Nearly 1,600 were tested, and 37 of them were diagnosed with myocarditis. That's a rare inflammation of the heart muscle.

Of those, 28 had no specific symptoms.

Myocarditis is the leading cause of sudden death in competitive athletes.

Researchers say more testing is needed, because it's unclear if the issue is related to COVID-19.