BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- Baldwin County School Superintendent Eddie Tyler said the system has been forced to cancel all on-campus activities that were scheduled for this summer.

In an email to parents, Tyler wrote, "Many of these decisions are well above my paygrade and I am simply directed to enforce those decisions."

Tyler said the system will be providing information to parents about alternative summer camp opportunities throughout the county. Anyone with questions is urged to contact Cherry Penn at CPenn@bcbe.org.