This summer is starting to look a lot different from the last, as summer camps are now allowed to operate again in all 50 states.

Officials and organizers are combatting several major concerns.

For starters, before anyone can go to camp there needs to be ample staff to help run the facilitates.

But, with many camps typically hiring college-aged students for seasonal employment, some are still struggling to find workers.

And so far, with 12-year-olds being the youngest age group cleared to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, how to handle children who aren't yet vaccinated remains up in the air.

What is clear is that some campers can still expect to follow COVID-19 safety measures no matter their vaccine status.

And although the CDC has said camps where everyone is fully vaccinated won't need face masks and social distancing, many camps are expected to still require these practices while even operating at reduced capacity.