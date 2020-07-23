NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced today that it will delay the first permissible date of competition for the 2020-21 academic year to September 3.
The rescheduling of contests due to these adjustments will be determined by each member institution.
This delay will allow conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition. The Sun Belt Conference and each member institution will continue to lean on the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, which has worked diligently to establish protocols and guidelines that will ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play.
“We support the Sun Belt Conference’s decision in the interest in the safety of our student-athletes, coaches and support staff, and the supporters of our fall sports programs,” said South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann. “We will continue to do our best to keep everyone involved updated as our current situation evolves.”
