NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Basketball Tournament.
Earlier in the day conference officials announced a no fans policy for Saturday and Sunday's semifinals and championship games.
The conference released the following statement:
"After further discussion with the Presidents and Chancellors and Directors of Athletics and mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sun Belt Conference has decided to cancel the remaining games of the 2020 Sun Belt Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for March 14-15 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans."
