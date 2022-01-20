MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- As Mobile county and Alabama remain in the grips of the latest COVID surge there is a new casualty of the omicron variant, free rapid testing from the Mobile County Health Department.

“We had 800 cases of Binax Now rapid tests that had been ordered for about the last 6 weeks and of that order we received 75 boxes,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree.

Yep, the health department uses the same at home tests that you used to be able to buy. That same shortage of rapid tests nationwide is now hitting MCHD at their Festival Centre COVID testing and vaccination site. For weeks, they have tested about a thousand people a day as omicron took hold here.

The rush for testing has now wiped out their reserve. Dr. Murphree says all local health departments are in the same boat and they have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in the last four to six months to provide free testing.

“When we began having to purchase them they were $5 a test and we used our federal COVID funds to purchase these tests so you could imagine how expensive it is,” she said.

Up until now, Mobile’s health department was one of the few places offering truly free COVID testing in our area without a need to get a referral or actually seeing a doctor.

“Sometimes there’s a bit of sticker shock when you’ve been used to getting a free test from the health department available to you, but I just want everybody to understand it’s not an inexpensive venture,” Dr. Murphree.

For now, people are having to look elsewhere to get tested, but MCHD is hopeful that the federal government’s efforts will fill the need going forward.

“There’s hope on the horizon with the federal government making at home tests available to every household and I think that’s very good,” Dr. Murphree said. “We’ve been trying to hang on and hang on until some of these federal assets that have promised were actually in circulation.

MCHD says if they can get another supply they may be able to reopen.

For now, all they are able to offer is vaccines.