Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- Come Monday, April 13th -- the Mobile County School Public School System will begin alternative methods of learning. With more than 54,000 students and 88 schools -- it's the largest school system in the state.

As they're set to launch their new way of teaching amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic -- the Mobile County School System has been surveying students to see who has access to computers, internet, and television.

Murphy High School Principal Joe Toomey is trying to make sure all of his teachers and students are prepared. Of Murphy's nearly 400 seniors, 55 who do not have access to a computer or internet will pick up a laptop with wifi on Wednesday to continue learning from home.

"We don't want them stressing if they don't have internet. So I was stressing about it. So when I got the call today they were sending us the laptops -- it just took a world of pressure off of me and in turn took it off my students and their parents. Because now that is not something they have to worry about," said Toomey.

The Mobile County School System has a page on its website dedicated to Coronavirus updates as it pertains to the school system. In addition to online resources and support, old-fashioned take home packets will also be available. While it's not ideal -- it's proving learning will continue thanks to determined teachers and students.

"I put something out about 2 or 3 weeks ago that said I don't want to ever hear anybody say 'we've always done it this way' -- because we are doing things now that have never been done this way. And my teachers in two days Apollo 13'd this whole thing and took square pegs and put them in round holes and had it fixed and ready to go. I've never been more proud. Man, everybody is just working hard and it's an encouraging thing," said Toomey.

According to Toomey -- seniors would normally finish up around May 9th and graduate on the 15th. It looks as though now they'll continue learning through the end of May. The last official day of school is June 5th.