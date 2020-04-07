Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- Come Monday, April 13th -- the Mobile County School Public School System will begin alternative methods of learning. With more than 54,000 students and 88 schools -- it's the largest school system in the state.
As they're set to launch their new way of teaching amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic -- the Mobile County School System has been surveying students to see who has access to computers, internet, and television.
Murphy High School Principal Joe Toomey is trying to make sure all of his teachers and students are prepared. Of Murphy's nearly 400 seniors, 55 who do not have access to a computer or internet will pick up a laptop with wifi on Wednesday to continue learning from home.
"We don't want them stressing if they don't have internet. So I was stressing about it. So when I got the call today they were sending us the laptops -- it just took a world of pressure off of me and in turn took it off my students and their parents. Because now that is not something they have to worry about," said Toomey.
The Mobile County School System has a page on its website dedicated to Coronavirus updates as it pertains to the school system. In addition to online resources and support, old-fashioned take home packets will also be available. While it's not ideal -- it's proving learning will continue thanks to determined teachers and students.
"I put something out about 2 or 3 weeks ago that said I don't want to ever hear anybody say 'we've always done it this way' -- because we are doing things now that have never been done this way. And my teachers in two days Apollo 13'd this whole thing and took square pegs and put them in round holes and had it fixed and ready to go. I've never been more proud. Man, everybody is just working hard and it's an encouraging thing," said Toomey.
According to Toomey -- seniors would normally finish up around May 9th and graduate on the 15th. It looks as though now they'll continue learning through the end of May. The last official day of school is June 5th.
As they're set to launch their new way of teaching amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic -- the…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- It appears Mobile's first responders may not be getting hazard pay an…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- In the midst of this very tough time people in our community are still…
There was a recommendation last week by the Center for Disease Control to wear a mask in pub…
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- An orthodontics group on the Eastern Shore is putting some high-tech …
The City of Mobile’s curfew will now cost some cash if people break it.
The Mobile City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve fines for curfew violators.
A big question on many people's minds during the coronavirus crisis is, when will the peak o…
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by the day, but as we remain informed, it's goo…
It is the first full week of April, which means rent checks are due and bills are coming up …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile released a map on Tuesday showing the locations of…
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for up to $25,000 “heroes” pay for frontli…
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that his request for hazard …
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has submitted his resignation a day after a leaked audio …
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health has not released statistics…
President Donald Trump has removed the acting inspector general for the Defense Department, …
New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed the number of those killed at the W…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council approved fines for individuals who violates th…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.