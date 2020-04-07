The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by the day, but as we remain informed, it's good to look at this crisis from a full perspective.

One thing we don't hear much about...those who have recovered from the virus. It's the message of hope we need to hear, but unfortunately, it is clouded by the numbers that roll in everything and the rising death toll.

One of those survivors is speaking out. 35-year-old Joshua McConico, a Washington County man who was just cleared to go back to work and declared coronavirus free.

McConico's situation started around March 11th. He said he went to the dentist for an appointment and he was fine when he left. Days later McConico said he felt like he'd been hit by a truck.

"I was having a lot of back pains, chest pains, I could barely breathe, I was feeling bad,” he said.

After some convincing McConico said his wife convinced him to go to the hospital, so they drove down to Mobile Infirmary.

After telling the doctor about his symptoms and getting his temperature and blood pressure taken, he said the doctor said, he might have COVID-19.

He said he was tested for the flu, which came out negative then tested for coronavirus. He said he was released and sent home by the doctors to wait for his results. This was the beginning, he said, of some of the most painful days of his life.

"Got home, got in bed, I didn’t want nothing to eat, I didn’t want nothing to drink, I just was in a dark room and I just didn’t want to be bothered so for about 5 days, I just felt miserable. I felt weak I couldn’t do anything," he explained.

On the 5th day, McConico said he got his positive COVID-19 results. With all of the pain, he said, he lost the will to live.

"I gave up. I’ll be honest with y’all. I gave up. I felt like death had knocked on my door. That’s how bad it was. It was so bad to where I had accepted that I was finna die. I had accepted it. I was ready to go. I got tired,” he said.

McConico said his family really helped to encourage him through this. It was their support he said that sort of pulled him out. He said his wife and his faith ultimately were responsible for his healing.

“I thank God. I don’t mean to cry, but I thank him for my wife. If it hadn’t been for her, I would’ve been gone. Every day, y’all every day she pushed me everyday. Everyday, she told me, one day she told me she said Josh, I see death in your eyes, because I gave up. I didn’t care. I was ready to go. My wife she kept looking at me and she would cry and she said Josh, you can make it. We can beat this. We can make it together as a family,” he said.

McConico said now that he's coronavirus free, he wanted to come out and tell his story to encourage, inspire, and offer hope to others who are suffering from the virus and with family members who may be suffering from it.