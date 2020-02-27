For confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.
Symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes that symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
COVID-19 is thought to be spread mainly from person to person. The virus is thought to be spread between people who are in close contact with one another, via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
It may be possible that a person can become infected by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic. Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms. There have been reports of this with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.
How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary, with some viruses being highly contagious (like measles) and other viruses are less so. Another factor is whether the spread continues over multiple generations of people.
The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the Hubei province and other parts of China. In the United States, spread from person-to-person has occurred only among a few close contacts and has not spread any further to date.
Current understanding about how the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads is largely based on what is known about similar coronaviruses.
The information in this article comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
