Tennessee governor: 'One thing this vaccine will not solve or cure is selfishness'

As the state prepares to administer its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is urging all residents to be vigilant and to continue acting responsibly during this pandemic.
While the authorization of vaccines is a turning point in this pandemic, the sobering reality is that Tennesseans are getting sicker, Lee told reporters Thursday.
On Wednesday, the state reported 11,410 new cases, a new record high since the start of the pandemic.
Decisions people made over the Thanksgiving holiday is having a severe reality on the hospital system across the state, Lee said.
"One thing this vaccine will not solve, or cure is selfishness or indifference to what is happening to our neighbors around us," he said.
Lee also added the vaccine is not a cure for foolish decisions on how we gather, or one's refusal to wear a mask and it won't cure the idea that someone else's decision won't impact another person's life.
Tennessee is expecting 56,550 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to start arriving to their hospitals statewide.
Earlier this week, the state Department of Health announced it is holding the first shipment of 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as an emergency backup in the event a hospital's supply is damaged.
The NFL wants to honor health care workers by inviting some -- who've had their Covid-19 vac…
As the state prepares to administer its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines, Tennessee Gover…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Joe Cain Mardi Gras parade has been canceled for 2021, according …
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the Covid-19 vac…
The US job market continues to suffer, and Thursday brought bad news. Another 885,000 people…
Over the past 30 years, Maral Boyadjian has built up a family real estate business consistin…
French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.
The couple passed away after two weeks in intensive care and several days on ventilators.
US sets Covid-19 case, hospitalization and death records ahead of key meeting for Moderna's vaccine candidate
The US on Wednesday reported record numbers for Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths,…
The Food and Drug Administration authorized healthcare workers to use additional doses found…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.