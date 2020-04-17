MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Family Health, the primary care division of the Mobile County Health Department, is expanding its ability to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Keeler Memorial Building.

That's in downtown Mobile at 251 North Bayou St.

“We now have COVID-19 testing for symptomatic patients -- regardless of whether they are an established Family Health patient or not -- at our drive-in site at Keeler,” said Kelly Warren, executive director of Family Health, for a MCHD news release. “The patients can be seen by appointment only, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.”

Patients will be seen in their cars in a drive-in type situation. To receive an appointment, the public should call 251-410-MCHD (6243). The person answering the phone will determine if they are eligible (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.) for COVID-19 testing, according to the health department.