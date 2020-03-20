MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Testing has been a problem in South Alabama. The official number of confirmed cases shows just four coronavirus cases in Mobile and Baldwin counties, but since testing has been so scarce, the question is what the real numbers are.
“We are in the cue, we ask almost every day through our emergency management agency partners and our health department partners when we might be able to get additional supplies,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.
So far, the county health department says their requests for supplies have been denied or redirected to other harder hit areas.
Finally, some supplies are expected to arrive this weekend.
“We’re expecting some protective equipment tomorrow but that’s not going to solve our problem because we still have testing supplies that are in high demand and short supply, so these are the swabs, the tubes, the shipping media,” Dr. Murphree said.
At Ladd-Peebles Stadium and The Grounds, the testing sites are ready, but they will sit empty for now.
The health department said they stand ready to help.
“If the mayor is able to get the materials for taking specimens and sending them off for testing then we are excited about that,” Dr. Murphree said.
As the confirmed cases continue to pop up, the message is follow social distancing guidelines and stay home if you are sick.
“This is the real thing y’all, this is the real deal,” Dr. Murphree said. “We are having the worst pandemic since the 1918 Spanish flu.”
In case you are wondering, once a coronavirus test is conducted, according to the health department, results could take as little as 24 hours to come back or as long as 3 to 5 days.
