Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, the health officer for Mobile County, said Wednesday that shutdowns and mask mandates are not coming back.

In a statement, he said "that time has passed" because we now have the COVID vaccine, adequate testing, and PPE.

The health officers said the pandemic is not over, and people should make personal decisions to prevent the spread of COVID. Dr. Eichold also encourages everyone to get vaccinated and to speak with their personal physician if they have concerns about the vaccine.

His full statement reads: