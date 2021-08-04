Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, the health officer for Mobile County, said Wednesday that shutdowns and mask mandates are not coming back.
In a statement, he said "that time has passed" because we now have the COVID vaccine, adequate testing, and PPE.
The health officers said the pandemic is not over, and people should make personal decisions to prevent the spread of COVID. Dr. Eichold also encourages everyone to get vaccinated and to speak with their personal physician if they have concerns about the vaccine.
His full statement reads:
Many have questioned if the Governor or Alabama Department of Public Health has any intention of issuing a mask order or mandating vaccinations for COVID. To my knowledge, the answer is no. The CDC and Public Health Agencies have made recommendations, based on science, to the elected officials and citizens.
Early in the pandemic Public Health and Governor Ivey had to take very serious measures to protect the community when there was not adequate testing, PPE, or any vaccine available, but that time has passed. Cities have the authority to issue curfew orders, pass needed local ordinances, police power to enforce, and courts to adjudicate such actions. (Outside of Police Jurisdictions the density of the populations is reduced, person to person close contact opportunity is lower, and thus disease transmission rate reduced).
The medical community has never said that the pandemic is over and "business as usual." Citizens, schools, businesses, colleges, etc., need to make personal decisions. They should make those decisions based on the current health recommendations.
Please get vaccinated. If you have concerns, talk to your personal physician. Masking and social distancing has helped control COVID 19 in the past, and it is advised now. - Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II
