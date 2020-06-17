DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – The beaches have been open for weeks. Businesses have reopened. And a cursory glance at public places suggests less-than-zealous devotion to social distancing.

Yet, the story is much the same for Baldwin County as it was five weeks ago when FOX10 News last explored why the county has defied predictions of a coronavirus explosion.

The county added three more new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 377. It fits squarely with a familiar pattern – day after day, Baldwin continues to add a handful of new cases, usually fewer than 10.

With about 225,000 residents, the 377 cumulative total is a remarkably small number. It works out to 168.9 cases per 100,000 residents, by far the lowest per-capita rate in southwest Alabama. By contrast, neighboring Mobile County sits at 674.7 per 100,000.

In fact, it ranks third-lowest in the state, behind Cleburne County along the Georgia border and Madison County.

Public health experts and other officials do not have any better explanation now than they did five weeks ago.

“You know, I really don’t have any theory,” said Zach Hood, the county’s emergency management director.

Hood added that local government officials tackled the issue early.

“Baldwin County was one of the first counties in the state to declare a local state of emergency,” he said. “It was taken very seriously from day one.”

Dr. Karen Landers, the assistant state health officer, praised the local response.

“Baldwin County has certainly continued to provide a lot of information to its citizens and a lot of information in the community,” she said. “And I really am very, very glad that Baldwin County’s numbers are low.”

To be sure, the county has added new cases at a faster pace since Memorial Day, but the rate pales compared to Mobile County. In the 23 days following Memorial Day, the county recorded 103 new infections. That is just a hare faster than the 97 new cases in the 23 days before Memorial Day.

Hood said he believes social distancing works. When people are not congregating, he said, it is hard for an infectious disease to gain a foothold.

He said he saw that social distancing first-hand during Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Stay at Home” order when he drove to work.

“For 12 days driving in, I saw three to four cars each day coming home and going to work in the mornings,” he said. “People were not out. Individuals were at home. And we were very aggressive with this early on, “

Hood said he has helped coordinate the distribution of personal protective equipment, which federal officials sent to Alabama from the national stockpile. That equipment got shipped to a warehouse managed by his agency and then distributed to nursing homes and hospitals in surrounding counties.

Hood said much of his experience is in dealing with hurricanes and tornadoes. But he added that infectious disease is an oft-discussed topic among emergency managers, who have to account for it when opening temporary shelters.

Hood said his biggest role during the pandemic has been to augment the message sent by public health officials. He said the agency’s phone app has Baldwin-specific COVID-19 information. Residents can get that same information by texting 888777 and typing “Baldwin COVID” into the message.

“We’re able to see the dynamics and connect missing links,” he said.

The danger now, Hood said, is residents letting down their guard now there’s more opportunity to be out and about.

“I want to remind everyone that the clear message from public health has not changed from day one,” he said. “It’s wear a mask. Use hand sanitizer. Disinfect surfaces.”

Perhaps, it’s only a matter of time before the inevitable coronavirus spike hits Baldwin, but that’s exactly what people were saying a month ago.