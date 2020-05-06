The Blue Angels fly over Dallas for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.
Applications are now available for businesses that would like to apply for grants under the …
Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 in Miami Gardens
Data Source: Alabama Department of Public Health Infectious Diseases & Outbreaks Divisio…
Despite local sheriff not enforcing governor's order Stockton restaurant still won't serve customers inside
A Stockton café owner says just because the Baldwin County Sheriff will not enforce the stat…
Maintaining healthy blood pressure levels is always important, but even more so in the era o…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
It’s not like the epidemic of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities took Alabama nursi…
Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack has asked Governor Kay Ivey to lift restrictions on busines…
