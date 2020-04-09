The Fed just unleashed another $2.3 trillion to support the economy

The Federal Reserve is continuing its extraordinary efforts to prop up the US economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The central bank announced a new $2.3 trillion round of loans that include even more support for small businesses and consumers — and, for the first time, for states, cities and municipalities, too.
The Fed said Thursday that it is creating a Municipal Liquidity Facility with up to $500 billion in loans and $35 billion in credit protection in order to "help state and local governments manage cash flow stresses caused by the coronavirus pandemic."
Through this lending program, the Fed said it will buy short-term debt from states and Washington D.C., counties with at least 2 million people and cities with a population of 1 million and above.
"The Fed's role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible," said Fed chair Jerome Powell in a statement.
The Fed also said Thursday that it will supply financing to banks taking part in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.
Additionally, the central bank said it was boosting its Main Street Lending Program for small businesses with an additional $600 billion in loans as well as $75 billion in funding from the Treasury Department via the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) fiscal stimulus.
And the Fed is also expanding three other loan facilities it had already set up for consumers and businesses with $850 billion more in credit backed by $85 billion in credit protection from the Treasury Department.
The Fed is hoping that these moves, coupled with numerous other lending programs and the cutting of interest rates to zero, will be able to support the US economy at a time when job losses are mounting and many businesses are being forced to close their doors.
Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing. Expected to start at 4 p.m.
This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Publ…
MOBILE, Ala. — To ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, the Centers for Di…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Bishop State Community College is preparing to transition to online in…
MOBILE, Ala (WALA) — Mobile Police officials tell FOX10 News officers ticketed three people …
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In response to guidance from local, state and national leaders in the…
The Federal Reserve is continuing its extraordinary efforts to prop up the US economy in the…
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today Alabama has begu…
(Meredith) - TurboTax just launched a free online service to help people get their stimulus …
With nearly 10 million Americans filing for unemployment in March, April 1 was always going …
Do you remember the viral story about the Arizona grandmother and the teenage boy who accide…
With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States ha…
Coronavirus lockdowns across the globe should not be completely lifted until a vaccine for t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 2,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The United States has largely been on pause in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama agreed to remove old ventilator triage guidelines that advoc…
Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during senior-hour at 73 supermarkets!
Americans have the potential to take summer vacations this year -- provided that the country…
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Police wearing protective gear boarded a cruise ship to seize evi…
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County family is making a heart-felt request to honor a local…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.