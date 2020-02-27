MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Federal health officials have warned people to prepare for the inevitability of a coronavirus pandemic.
But what can individuals do?
One thing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says not to do is to run out and buy a facemask. The CDC says that is not necessary as a general precaution and may even be counterproductive.
Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, agreed.
“If you can get a facemask, that’s fine,” she said. “If you can’t get a facemask, don’t panic. A fac mask is not gonna protect you from everything, and it won’t protect you totally from this virus.”
The CDC’s website said only people exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus should wear masks. That includes fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Other than potential victims, the agency recommends facemasks be reserved for health care workers and people caring for the sick.
As to what folks should do, advice might sound familiar to anyone who has ever worried about the flu or the common cold.
“Hand-washing is, if not more important than a facemask because most of the time we transmit these viruses through hand-to-hand contact or body-to-body contact, surface-to-hand contact,” Marrazzo said.
The CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol also is effective.
Other advice includes:
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Staying home when you are sick.
- Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.