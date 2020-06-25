GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with The Hangout in Gulf Shores have confirmed that some teammates have tested positive for COVID-19.

They provided FOX10 News with the following statement:

"We have been advised that a few of our teammates have tested positive for Covid-19. These individuals are self quarantining and under medical care, and they will not return to work until cleared by a physician. The Hangout is continuing to follow all recommendations and guidelines by the CDC. In addition, we undergo a nightly disinfection and sanitation process as well as ongoing sanitation throughout the day. All of our team members are using best practices, as recommended, including wearing masks and gloves."