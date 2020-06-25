COVID-19

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with The Hangout in Gulf Shores have confirmed that some teammates have tested positive for COVID-19.

They provided FOX10 News with the following statement:

"We have been advised that a few of our teammates have tested positive for Covid-19. These individuals are self quarantining and under medical care, and they will not return to work until cleared by a physician. The Hangout is continuing to follow all recommendations and guidelines by the CDC. In addition, we undergo a nightly disinfection and sanitation process as well as ongoing sanitation throughout the day. All of our team members are using best practices, as recommended, including wearing masks and gloves."

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.