WASHINGTON, D.C.-- In a letter written to President Biden, the National Governors Association, including Governor Kay Ivey, lay out their concern of statewide vaccine distribution.

In the letter they explain that the general public should first have more knowledge on the distribution process of the vaccine.

Secondly, they also state they believe that federal decisions to use pharmacies and FQHCs should be coordinated with state governments.

The full letter is attached.