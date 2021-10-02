Mobile, Ala. (WALA)--Tonight, the University of South Alabama offered a convenient way for fans to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

The Alabama Department of Public Health hosted their "Kick COVID" event on campus, and anyone meeting the requirements could get their shot right before the game.

The Jags faced off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns with a 7 p.m. kickoff, and two hours prior to the game, fans headed to the front of Hancock-Whitney Stadium to get their COVID-19 vaccine, either the first dose, second, or booster.

"I saw the white tent and came across, and I needed to get my booster, so I decided to do that here today,” said Sarah Grace Barnes.

This is week 2 of the "Kick COVID" series. The Alabama Department of Public Health is hosting on-site vaccinations on college gamedays across the state to hopefully create easier access for fans during football season.

"It was very easy smooth,” said Bonola Morant, who received her second dose today. “You walk in, fill out the paper, and get the shot. They are really nice in there. They talk to you and just ask you questions."

At the tent, people must bring a valid ID, and anyone under the age of 18 must have parental consent.

As an incentive, anyone who gets their shot at a “Kick COVID” tent will receive a $75 bookstore gift card, and for some fans, that made it worthwhile.

"It was really convenient to do it, and the incentive was great,” said Barnes.

Next week, "Kick COVID" will be on campus at Alabama State, Troy, Alabama A&M, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Moderna and Pfizer are offered. However, Johnson & Johnson is not.

For more information on “Kick COVID”, visit this link.