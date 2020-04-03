The US is not issuing new passports unless it's a 'life-or-death' family emergency

The US has stopped issuing new passports, unless in a "life-or-death emergency,'' in an effort to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
In a statement on its website, the State Department asked Americans to avoid international travel at this time due to the impact of coronavirus. In line with that, it said, it will only offer passports to customers with a qualified emergency.
Examples of emergencies include travel due to serious illnesses, injuries or deaths in the immediate family, it said. Applicants must require travel outside the US within three days, and will have to submit "proof of the life-or-death emergency such as a death certificate, a statement from a mortuary or a signed letter from a hospital or medical professional."
Applications received on or before March 19 will get processed, the agency said.
Individuals needing to renew their passports for future international travel can proceed as usual without the usual option for expedited service (at an additional $60), according to the State Department's website.
Passport processing typically takes six to eight weeks, but the statement notes a possible delay in regular service for renewals submitted after March 20. The statement offers no information on expected delay times.
The virus has ravaged the world, infecting more than 1 million people and killing over 53,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The US is the hardest-hit country, and has more than 245,500 cases and at least 6,000 deaths. Top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said the whole country should be under a stay-at-home order.
Thus far, 40 states have issued stay-at-home orders urging Americans not to leave the house.
CNN's Stacey Lastoe contributed to this story.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin counties t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 1,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previousl…
For those of you running out of things to do with the kids, or just trying to take a break f…
Google (GOOGL) is publicly releasing the data it's already collecting about people's movemen…
Nurse quits her job in an ICU filled with coronavirus patients, claims hospital didn't have enough masks
A Chicago nurse quit her job in an ICU filled with coronavirus patients because she claimed …
Production of Corona beer is being temporarily suspended in Mexico because of the coronaviru…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama is extending online learning due to t…
If you're tired of going to the store for hand sanitizer only to see empty shelves, don't wo…
Countries across Europe are looking to launch tracking apps to fight the spread of the coron…
As a professor at Boston University’s School of Medicine and a geriatrician at Boston Medica…
Residents in Laredo, Texas, are now required to wear something that covers their nose and mo…
With almost 81,000 filing for unemployment in Alabama last week – and a similar deluge expec…
Journalist says she unknowingly infected others with coronavirus at her mom's 90th birthday party. Two died
Journalist Alice Stockton-Rossini hosted a 90th birthday for her mother last month in New Je…
EMTs in New York instructed not to bring cardiac arrest patients to hospital if no pulse is found after administering CPR
The memo was issued effective immediately on March 31.
Jose Mourinho is pedaling on an exercise bike to the familiar beat of "Sweet Home Alabama." …
The US has stopped issuing new passports, unless in a "life-or-death emergency,'' in an effo…
A feel good story for you in the midst of this outbreak. Through social distancing the commu…
City officials and county health leaders are holding off on a mandatory curfew and shelter i…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.