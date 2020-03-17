ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) — Several events being held at The Wharf have been postponed or canceled for precautionary purposes as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news release.
The release from The Wharf states, "We take the safety of visitors, tenants and employees extremely serious and will continue to evaluate the situation to make additional adjustments as necessary."
The following events being held at The Wharf have either been postponed or cancelled.
- March 20-22 – The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show at The Wharf Marina: Postponed (New dates: TBA)
- March 21 – Bunny Hop 5K: Cancelled
- March 21-22, 28-29; April 4-5, 10-11 – Photos with the Easter Bunny: Cancelled
- April 2-5 – Deep South Cheer at the Orange Beach Event Center: Postponed until May 8-10, 2020
- April 4 – Easter Egg Hunt: Cancelled
- April 18 – Kids Win Fishing Tournament: Cancelled
- April 24-25 – Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show: Postponed until Sept. 25-26, 2020
- May 7-10 – AHERO: Cancelled
The Wharf will remain open during regular business hours at this time. The news release states, "We will continue to monitor and make adjustments following state and local guidelines. If you have a question about a specific retailer please reach out to them directly. For COVID-19 inquiries in regard to your stay at The Wharf, please reach out directly to SpringHill Suites by Marriott Orange Beach at The Wharf or the booking agency you used to make a condo reservation."
The release goes on to say: "The Wharf has strengthened current cleaning and sanitizing best practices, which include, but are not limited to, increasing the frequency and intensity of cleaning efforts of all commonly touched surfaces including seating, doors, handrails, elevators and rides. We also encourage any guest, tenant, employee or third-party contractor to stay home if not feeling well. We want all visitors to feel safe when they visit The Wharf."
For additional information and real-time updates on The Wharf, visit alwharf.com or follow The Wharf’s social channels.
