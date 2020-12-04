There's a light at the end of the tunnel, but coming months will be Covid-19 'worst-case scenario,' expert says.

Across the US, preparations are underway to quickly distribute Covid-19 vaccines once authorized, but experts say before that relief occurs, the coming months will be difficult.

What comes next is likely the country's "worst-case scenario in terms of overwhelmed hospitals, in terms of the death count," said emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen.

"There's just so much virus in our communities right now," she said.

Her words echoed a bleak forecast by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, who warned Wednesday the next three months are going to be "the most difficult in the public health history of this nation."

It's a grim reality reflected in the latest numbers.

The US had its highest day of new cases -- 217,664 -- and deaths -- 2,879 -- on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

There were a record-setting, 100,667 hospitalizations, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The US has been adding 1 million new cases every six days for three weeks.

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now projects 262,000 more people will die over the next four months and daily deaths will peak at more than 2,900 in mid-January.

Vaccinations won't have a big impact on deaths by April 1, but universal mask usage could, the IHME team said in a Friday update.

"Scaling up mask use to 95% can save 66,000 lives by April 1," the team said.

Health care systems under stress

Leading health officials say rising cases will be followed by more hospitalizations that could cripple health care systems across the country. Hospitals and experts all over the US are sounding the alarm.

Marvin O'Quinn, president and chief operating officer of CommonSpirit Health, which runs hospitals in 21 states, told CNN that all its hospitals are getting more patients.

"We are now up to roughly 2,100 positive cases in our hospitals. That's an increase of almost 70% since November 11," O'Quinn said. "We're seeing about 70 to 100 new cases every day."

In Pennsylvania, just under 5,000 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, and two parts of the state are inching closer to staffing shortages, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Thursday.

"It is so important to remember that all of us have to be mindful, that we all have a role to play in what is happening in the hospitals right now," Levine said. "You might not need hospital care right now; you might not have a loved one in the hospital right now. But what is happening in our hospitals has a direct impact on you."

"The people who make our health care system work are relying on you to do the right thing," she continued.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine warned hospitals were not only in a crisis, but that "the crisis is worsening and getting more serious."

Dr. Andy Thomas of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center told reporters that one-third of ICU patients statewide are Covid-19 positive. In some rural hospitals, Covid-19 patients make up as much as 60% of the ICU population.

"That's not sustainable for those hospitals," Thomas said. "The hardest area for hospitals to increase their capacity, or increase their number of beds, is in the intensive care unit."

And hospitals nationwide have yet to see the impacts that Thanksgiving gatherings and travel could bring, with another surge projected in coming weeks.

Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden's Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board, said measures are urgently needed to curb the spread and prevent hospitals from being "overrun."

"I'd rather do it now and try to avoid the cases of the future than wait to try to put this in place when the house is so on fire that in fact, we have crossed our case cliff and hospitals basically are literally overrun," he said. "That's what we're up against."

New strict measures

California hospitals are treating about 2,066 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units, according to data from the state's Health Department. That's the highest number since the pandemic's start.

The figure comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a strict regional stay-at-home order. The order will go into effect 48 hours after ICU capacity drops below 15% in one of five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California.

Projections show four will reach that threshold in the coming days, with only the Bay Area expected to remain open until mid-to-late December, Newsom said.

"We are at a tipping point in our fight against the virus and we need to take decisive action now to prevent California's hospital system from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks," he said.

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Thursday a stay-at-home advisory, telling residents to avoid indoor gatherings with anyone outside their households from December 14 through January 11. The state also will require residents to wear cloth face coverings every time they're indoors with someone who isn't in their households, the governor's office said.

"A vaccine is on the way but, make no mistake, we are facing the most difficult few months of this crisis," the governor said in a statement. "I know we're all tired of COVID-19 -- but it's not tired of us. We're pleading with Delawareans to do the right thing."

Meanwhile, the lockdown on the Navajo Nation that was set to expire at the end of this weekend will be extended for three more weeks.

"Our health care experts are now saying that the current wave or surge is far more severe and troublesome than the wave that we saw in April and May," President Jonathan Nez said Thursday in a written statement.

Navajo citizens have been required to remain at home at all times, except for essential activities, emergencies and outdoor exercise.

Governors expect first vaccine doses to arrive soon

Meanwhile, local and state leaders have begun giving updates on when they expect their first batches of vaccines. No vaccine has received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he expects the first round in about 12 days from Pfizer. About a week later, the city will get vaccines from Moderna.

The priority for distribution will be high-risk health care workers and residents, and workers in nursing homes, he said.

"Over time, there will be enough vaccines for everyone," de Blasio said.

In New Hampshire, the governor announced the state expects to receive the first doses of Pfizer's vaccine in the third week of December, adding the Moderna vaccine will come the week after.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said he expects about 300,000 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the month. Health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff are "absolutely going to be up near the top of the list" for the first doses, Baker said.

This meshes with the Covid-19 vaccine recommendations voted on this week by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and accepted by Redfield, head of the CDC.

The advisers voted 13-1 Tuesday to recommend that health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be first in line for any vaccine that is authorized by the FDA. But top federal health officials say the CDC guidance is just that -- guidance.

States can use those recommendations as well as the advice of other experts to come up with plans based on their own circumstances, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday.

What challenges remain ahead

Top health officials are trying to determine the best distribution method once a vaccine becomes available.

"There's a huge gap between a loading dock and an individual's arm," said Rick Bright, a member of Biden's Transition Covid-19 Advisory Board. "We're looking very closely at the complicated pathway between manufacturing the vaccine and actually delivering and administering that vaccine.

"We understand that there's a lot of work that still needs to be done at the local level, at the state level and the tribal and territory level to make sure that there is infrastructure in place to be able to administer those vaccines, to make sure there are people in place and are trained to be able to administer those vaccines," he said.

The biggest challenge is still ahead, according to Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, co-chair of the advisory board.

"In some of our hardest-hit communities, we know that there is quite a degree of vaccine hesitance and caution," she told NBC News.

"What we have to do is find out what questions people have," she said. "At the same time, we have to acknowledge that trust has decayed between Americans and the federal government and it will take work to rebuild and restore that confidence."

