MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- COVID challenges continue to affect hospitals throughout our area.

Infirmary Health, the biggest hospital system in South Alabama is reporting a staffing shortage and it comes amid a record surge.

The staffing struggles have gotten so bad at Mobile Infirmary they are offering nurses more than $12,000 in sign on bonuses to join their team.

“We’re in worse shape than we’ve ever been,” said Susan Boudreau, President of Mobile Infirmary.

The Infirmary Health hospital system is desperate to hire staff. They have more than 650 openings between their three hospitals in Mobile and Baldwin counties.

“We have seen a tremendous surge, it has overwhelmed our staff, our physicians,” Boudreau said. “We’ve talked about heroes and they were recognized as hero’s early in the days, but y’all they’re still here and fighting.”

Infirmary Health says the length of the pandemic and fatigue from working long hours has played a role in the problem.

It is not just affecting Infirmary Health hospitals, but every local medical facility in our area. Infirmary Health says they are also down over 160 staff members who are out sick.

“We now have more employees out, we’ve had more employees retire they don’t like the working conditions the stress of it, they’re worried about their own safety and this is a nursing shortage across the nation,” said Mark Nix, President & CEO at Infirmary Health. “This is a crisis.”

The need for staff comes amid another wave of COVID cases.

On July 1st they had just 8 COVID patients at Mobile Infirmary, today that has soared to more than 200. The vast majority are unvaccinated.

The National Institute of Health says the unvaccinated are 25% more likely to be hospitalized then someone who is vaccinated.

“I encourage everyone I know to get vaccinated,” Boudreau said. “We know it works because we know 80 to 90 percent of patients in our hospital are unvaccinated.”

With such a sharp rise in COVID cases in the area, elective surgeries have been postponed at least four weeks at Mobile Infirmary, North Baldwin Infirmary and Thomas Hospital.

“The stress on the healthcare system today is starting to limit our capability of doing other things that we were doing before the pandemic was declared,” Nix said.

At Mobile Infirmary, the ICU is full. A hospital administrator says if this surge continues to get worse and worse, hospitals in the area could eventually reach a breaking point.