WEST MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A summer surge is underway in the South, as COVID cases now reach new levels never seen before.

Mobile County smashing records, reporting the largest number of COVID cases in the last seven days than ever before.

Urgent cares in the Port City are feeling the strain.

“We’ve been to three places so far the wait times have averaged probably three to four hours,” said Sarah Kawell.

Kawell is at Immediate Care of the South on Cottage Hill Road with her friend. They are not here because of COVID, but they are seeing firsthand its effect on the healthcare system.

“There’s no difference between those who are getting a COVID test say or those that are just getting a minor issue fixed,” she said. “So everyone is in the same location, all of the waiting rooms are pretty packed.”

Main Street Urgent Care tells FOX10 News at points they have had a 6 hour wait, Immediate Care of the South is reporting a four hour wait and Greater Mobile Urgent Care says their wait times can be between four to six hours.

“We thought we were out of the woods earlier this summer and it’s just hit again and it’s hit with a vengeance,” said Dr. Darren Water, Physician and Owner of Greater Mobile Urgent Care. “To me this is far worse than the first wave.”

Dr. Waters owns Greater Mobile Urgent Care. They have six locations and between all of them they expect to see about 500 to 600 patients today.

“I’ve got staff that are busting their ever-loving butt to take care of people and we thought we got through the first wave and we’re patting each other on the back and here we go again,” he said.

Dr. Waters says 1 in 3 people they test are COVID positive.

With the virus spreading rampant in the area and vaccination rates low, urgent cares are now starting to have issues with their staff getting sick.

“We have let it stick around long enough and mutate enough because we did not get vaccinated quickly that I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel at this point and that’s scary,” Dr. Waters said.

Greater Mobile Urgent Care has gotten so busy, they have had to stop checking people in midday for 2.5 hours to help catch up.